Bhubaneswar: Taking proactive measures to avert any criminal conspiracy inside jail, the Odisha Police Wednesday shifted gangster Syed Usman Ali alias Tito amidst tight security from Jharpada jail in Bhubaneswar to the circle jail in Berhampur.

Security arrangements in the circle jail have been stepped up prior to the shifting carried out early morning. The Odisha Police higher-ups had accordingly directed the circle jail authorities of Berhampur.

According to sources, as many aides of the gangster have been lodged in Jharpada jail, the authorities decided to shift the dreaded gangster to Berhampur, an official of the jail said.

Criminal conspiracies were suspected to have taken place from inside the premises, the senior official of Jharpada jail added.

Notably, police had earlier arrested Tito’s aide, 34-year-old Bijay Nayak, who is a hardcore criminal along with six firearms smugglers from Kaliaboda mutt area under Chauliaganj police limits in Cuttack March 30. Nayak has been lodged in Jharpada jail since then.

Frequent raids are being conducted at the jail for the last few days. A mobile phone and ganja were recovered from inside the gangster’s cell. Cash was also seized from him recently during the raid.

PNN