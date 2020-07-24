Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh police have said that gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Prabhat Mishra alias Kartikey was not a minor. Prabhat Mishra was killed as he attempted to flee from police custody. The police were bringing him here from Faridabad. Prabhat Mishra’s family had claimed he was a minor and a good student.

The police claimed that Kartikey forged his Class VIII transfer certificate and showed his age lower by four years. With the help of the fake document, he took admission in another school and graduated in 2018. After that, he had his Aadhaar card made on the basis of his high school marksheet, the police said.

To support their claim, police made certain documents belonging to Prabhat public.

“During police investigation, the fact has emerged that Prabhat’s name and his date of birth is entered differently in different records. However, his father’s name is the same in all documents,” Bilhaur Circle Officer Santosh Singh said.

“The transfer certificate, which was submitted at Paritosh Inter College, Naubasta, was from Azad Memorial Inter College, Shivrajpur. It was found to be fake,” he added.

About a week ago, Prabhat’s family had claimed that he was a minor. His family had made his 2018 UP board exam marksheet and Aadhaar card public in a bid to prove that he was a minor. Both the documents had his date of birth as May 27, 2004.

Police had said after being presented in a Faridabad court July 8 for transit remand, Kartikey was being brought to Kanpur. On the way, the police van’s rear tyre got deflated, they had said.

Taking advantage of the situation, Prabhat snatched a pistol from a policeman and fired at the personnel escorting him, police had claimed. He was killed in retaliatory firing by police in Panki early in the morning of July 9.

Prabhat’s sister Himanshi had reporters that her brother was a brilliant student and passed his high school examination with 79 per cent marks. She had also claimed that Prabhat had cleared his intermediate UP board exams with first class marks June 29, just 10 days before he was killed.

Prabhat’s mother Sumanlata had claimed that her son was 16-year-old and he was ‘innocent’ and had no criminal history. “My son was killed in a cold-blooded manner by the police,” she had told reporters.

Meanwhile in a separate development wife of slain gangster Vikas Dubey said that she had unsuccessfully tried to convince her husband to leave the path of crime. Now with Vikas being dead the family has been left in the lurch.

About the claim that Vikas had acquired property worth crores of rupees, she said it was ‘fake news’. She said that her husband has left the family to fend for themselves.

“Today, we terribly needed him. He has left nothing for us. People may say that he has left a property worth Rs 500 crore. However, the truth is that I do not have anything,” the gangster’s wife Richa Dubey told a TV news channel.

Richa was told that Vikas has properties worth crores at a number of places, even in Dubai. “This is absolutely fake news. Just think, if a person has property worth crores, will his wife live in a 1,600 square feet house in Lucknow,” she said.

Richa also claimed that she had tried to convince her husband to leave crime, but he was a man of a different mentality. “He was a good husband, and good father. He wanted his children should be well-educated. However, he himself never wanted to come out of the world of crime,” the wife of the slain gangster said.

Richa claimed that she did not like the atmosphere of her in-laws’ place in Bikru village. In order to keep her children away from the world of crime, she started living in Lucknow since 2008. “Had Vikas told me about his plan of killing the policemen, I would have made every effort to stop him,” she said.