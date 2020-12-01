Bhubaneswar: Twin City Commissionerate Tuesday seized a huge cache of ganja from Kanseikhana area on Jharpada Canal Road under Laxmisagar police limits in Bhubaneswar. Four persons were arrested in this connection.

The total amount of cannabis seized was close to 83kg with an approximate market value of Rs 1 crore.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Commissionerate Police conducted a raid at the house of one of the accused in the area and seized the contraband. After a thorough search, the cannabis was recovered from paper boxes hidden in the storeroom of the house.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sk Basir (25), Sagir Khan (25), Manir Khan (26), and Sk Sabir (27) of Jharpada Muslim Sahi in the city.

During the search, police also seized two motorcycles, three mobile phones and Rs 470.

They said these consignments were being brought from outside the state and the accused distributed those in various slum areas of the city. The arrested persons are being interrogated to find out the involvement of others. PNN