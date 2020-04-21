Berhampur: In view of relaxations allowed by the Union and State governments to reopen the economy, Ganjam collector Vijaya Amruta Kulange has said that the banks in the district will remain open from 7am to 2pm starting Tuesday.

The decision was taken by the district administration in order to control the crowds, to ensure social distancing and to avoid sunstroke, Kulange informed. He added that the decision will also provide locals with easier banking services.

Meanwhile, the banks in the district Tuesday opened at 10 am as collector issued the notification this morning itself. The new direction on timing will be implemented from Wednesday onwards.

PNN