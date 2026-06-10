Rayagada: An elderly man from Rayagada district has accused his nephew of fraudulently declaring him dead in official records and usurping his share of ancestral land.

Diudu Majhi, a resident of Talapadikhal village under Kashipur block, alleged that his nephew, Sani Majhi, manipulated revenue records to transfer 49 cents of land into his own name.

Seeking justice, the octogenarian approached the Rayagada sub-collector Tuesday and requested restoration of the land. According to the complaint, Diudu and his elder brother, the late Diribi Majhi, jointly owned land under Plot Nos. 99 and 100. While Diribi passed away several years ago, Diudu is alive.

However, Sani allegedly showed both his father and uncle as deceased in official documents and obtained succession rights over the entire property in 2024.

The complainant alleged that the fraudulent transfer was facilitated through a mutation proceeding in which the then Revenue Inspector, Keshab Sahu, allegedly submitted an inquiry report declaring Diudu dead.

Based on the report, the land patta was transferred to Sani’s name. Diudu has also filed a petition before the Kashipur tehsildar, seeking cancellation of the mutation and restoration of his ownership rights.