Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu Wednesday offered prayers at a Shiva temple in Odisha’s Ganjam district before returning to Bhubaneswar by a special train.

After spending the night at the Army Air Defence College in Golabandha, the president offered prayers at a nearby Shiva temple.

She then returned to Bhubaneswar aboard the Presidential Special Train.

Murmu had travelled to Ganjam district by the same train Tuesday, with officials saying the special rail journey was arranged in view of the India Meteorological Department’s forecast of heavy monsoon rains in Odisha.

Elaborate security arrangements were made at Bhubaneswar and Berhampur railway stations for the president’s visit, Ganjam Collector Keerthi Vasan V said.

After returning to Bhubaneswar, Murmu left for New Delhi.

She departed from the Biju Patnaik International Airport on a special IAF aircraft. Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Chief Secretary Anu Garg, DGP YB Khurania and other senior officials were present at the airport to see her off.

During her three-day visit, Murmu inaugurated Jagadguru Kripalu University in Cuttack and visited Berhampur, where she offered prayers at the tribal shrine of Maa Kandhuni Devi and a Shiva temple at Taptapani.