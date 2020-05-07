Digapahandi: In view of repeated disturbances at several quarantine centres across Ganjam district, Berhampur sub-collector Shinde Dattatraya Bhausaheb Wednesday visited several centres under this subdivision and ordered to shift some unruly inmates.

According to a source in the administration, Bhausaheb visited a quarantine centre at Radhashyam Girls’ High School premises at Padmanabhapur village under Digapahandi block to inspect the facilities. He was accompanied by local tehsildar Adwaita Kumar Swain, block development officer Haladhar Sabar and sarpanch B Krishna Rao Subudhi.

Bhausaheb also visited the quarantine centres at Siddheswar and Gokarnapur villages and held discussions with inmates, advising them not to be unruly.

Acting on the allegation made by local sarpanch that some inmates in Siddheswar centre have been creating ruckus for the past few days, he ordered to identify all and shift them to Bhismagiri centre.

Bhausaheb warned the unruly inmates of sending them to far away quarantine centres in Malkangiri district if they persist committing nuisance and appealed other inmates to abide by quarantine norms.