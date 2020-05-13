Chhatrapur: The Ganjam district administration has tightened security arrangements around few quarantine centres in the district. This has been done due to the unruly behaviour of some quarantined inmates.

A quarantine centre under Hinjili Municipality limits was put under CCTV surveillance. Health workers are being trained on basic quarantine regulations and inmates on moral as well as social responsibilities, Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange informed Wednesday.

The district administration has taken seriously flouting of social distancing norms. There have been many cases when acquaintances of quarantined inmates have tried to visit the centre. There also have been occasions when inmates have gone out of the centres which is considered very risky. Hence tight security arrangements have been put in place around a number of centres said district SP Brijesh Kumar Rai.

Ganjam has emerged the top coronavirus hotspot in Odisha with 210 cases being reported from the district till date. Most of the infected patients are migrant workers returning from other states. To keep the positive coronavirus cases from going up, the district administration has decided to get tough.