Berhampur: At least four persons, including three members of a family, were killed and another injured in a group clash over alleged passing of comments in Ganjam district, police said Wednesday.

The incident took place at Pitala under Hinjili police station limits about 30-km from here on Tuesday night. The seriously injured person was rushed to MKCG Medical College Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Pandav Swain, Raja Swain, Chandan Swain and Sambhu Swain, police said.

Ganjam SP Brijesh Rai said that prima facie the incident might have taken place over passing of comment to the rival group. Abhimanyu Das, inspector in charge, Hinjili police station, said the two groups had previous enmity in the village but the sudden provocation was due to the passing of comment.

Though tension prevailed in the village after the incident, the situation was now under control, he said.

Local people said the four brothers were allegedly attacked by a group of people from Ramachandrapur area while they were about to shut their fast-food shop at Pitala Chaak.

The assailants reportedly attacked the Swain brothers with iron roads and lathis leaving them critically injured, the SP said.

Soon after the incident, police reached the spot and rescued the injured lying in a critical condition. They were immediately rushed to Berhampur hospital where treating physicians declared them brought dead.

Local people said that the brothers allegedly passed some objectionable comments on two youths while they were extending help to a couple who met with an accident at around 10 pm on Tuesday night.

Ganjam District collector V K Kulange described the incident as “sad” and assured the local people that all the culprits will be arrested soon.

