Chhatrapur: Since Ganjam comes under ‘green zone’ according to the new guidelines coming into effect during the third phase lockdown, all the norms stipulated for green zone are being implemented in the district, collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said Saturday.

The central government has extended the lockdown till May 17. Green, orange and red zones have also different sets of guidelines to follow during this period.

With Ganjam district being regarded as ‘green zone’ area with no report of COVID-19 emerging from the district as of now, the earlier order for shops to remain open from 7am to 12 noon has been withdrawn and the Union government’s latest prescribed norms have been put into effect, Kulange added.

That said, the shops are to ensure their customers follow social distancing at their shops. Any shop found violating the norm will be closed and the facility for being in green zone will be withdrawn from them, he added.

Kulange said, as per the central government’s guidelines, the shops will remain open from 7am to 7pm. Restrictions on religious institutions such as temples, mosques, churches and social functions continue to remain in force.

Questioned about the opening of liquor stores and betel shops in the district, the collector said that the administration will take a decision on this matter soon.

