Sheragad: Inmates staged a sit-in demonstration Wednesday outside Thuruburai High School quarantine centre here in this block of Ganjam district. The quarantine centre inmates alleged that they had been provided stale food for lunch Wednesday.

The inmates came out of the quarantine centre and squatted on the Hinjili-Kankorada road blocking vehicular movement. They relented when local officials and police conducted a meeting with them. They ended the sit-in demonstration after the administration assured them that their grievances will be looked into.

One hundred and fifteen Odia migrant workers have been put in isolation at the quarantine centre here. They alleged that the rice served during lunch was stale and was emitting a foul smell.

On being informed, Sheragad BDO Suranjan Kumar Sahoo, local tehsildar Dayasindhu Parida and officials of the Hinjilicut Police Station reached the spot and pacified the inmates.

