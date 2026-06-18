Chhatrapur: Ganjam district has digitised more than half of its voter enumeration forms, achieving a rate nearly 10 percentage points higher than the state average, officials said Tuesday.

During a district-level review meeting, Ganjam Collector V Keerthi Vasan said 15,81,563 enumeration forms, or 52.72 per cent of the total, have been digitised so far. Of those, 15,80,953 forms have been verified by Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

With enumeration forms delivered to nearly all voters in the district, the administration has shifted its primary focus to accelerating digitisation.

The Collector directed officials and field staff to expedite the process to meet the prescribed deadline.

Among the district’s Assembly constituencies, Sorada recorded the highest digitisation rate at 73.92 per cent, followed by Kabisuryanagar at 61 per cent and Bhanjanagar at 60.23 per cent.

Officials said the exercise is aimed at ensuring an accurate and updated electoral roll.

Following completion of digitisation and verification, the names of deceased and migrated voters will be removed before publication of the final voter list.

The district administration aims to complete the distribution, collection and digitisation of all enumeration forms by June 28.

Vasan appealed to voters to cooperate with BLOs during door-to-door verification and submit their forms before the deadline.