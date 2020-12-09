Chhatrapur: Thousands of migrant labourers have returned to Ganjam from other states during the pandemic-induced lockdown. As allegations galore about lack of job scope and work in some parts, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has laid stress on ensuring them work and creation of more labour days. The district administration has been on its toes to make provision for the migrants. The administration has set a target of providing two lakh workdays daily.

Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange reviewed progress of various developmental works in the blocks at a meeting, Monday. The Collector observed that the official become proactive in ensuring work to the migrant workers. He directed officials to provide job cards to 500 or more people in each panchayat by January, 2020.

“Covid has become less intense. There should be efforts to provide job cards to people through ‘melas’. Around two lakh workdays should be created every day while BDOs should go on filed visits to see if works are being done properly. Officials of all the lines departments should become proactive,” he noted.

He also added that FIRs should be filed against beneficiaries or groups who have not started their work even after receiving funds.

It was learnt that a target has been set to create 2,92,74,750 workdays in the district while 1,37,46,936 workdays have been created till December 6, which is only 47 per cent of the target.

The administration has also set a target to engage 15,000 workers in 503 panchayats. By Sunday, 1,00,493 labourers have got scope of labourers.

Under ‘Mo Upakari Bagicha Yojana’, more and more people are being encouraged to cultivate vegetables. Till date, 1,10,000 beneficiaries have been included in the scheme.

Besides, a target has been set to provide work to 1,001 beneficiaries in cultivating cattle fodder (grass cultivation) in 1,100 acres.

Of them, 347 beneficiaries have been provided scope of jobs in the cultivation of grass in 219.9 acres.

The Collector also reviewed works related to Forest department, soil conservation, and horticulture.

The Collector has directed officials to take up creating nurseries, fruit plantation, coconut plantations, creation of water bodies and promotion of mushroom cultivation.

He directed the officials to make documentation of these works.

PNN