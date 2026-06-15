Nayagarh: A man was allegedly shot dead over a personal dispute in Odisha’s Nayagarh district, police said Monday.

The deceased, identified as Rabindra Nayak (27) of Paturia village, operated a garage at Pandarasinha village within Gania police station limits in the district, they said.

Police have arrested the main accused, identified as Dilip Mantri (35) of Sidhamula village in the same locality.

According to police, a dispute had been ongoing between Nayak’s family and Mantri since October 2025 after the victim’s brother allegedly eloped with the accused’s wife.

Mantri allegedly fired at Nayak while he was working at his garage Sunday, police said.

The bullet hit Nayak on his chest, killing him on the spot. Two other persons had accompanied the accused to the crime scene, a police officer said.

“We have arrested the prime accused in the murder case. If the involvement of other persons is found during the investigation, we will take legal action against them too,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, demanding strong action against all the accused, locals blocked the main road connecting Gania Monday.