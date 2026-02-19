Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Anu Garg Wednesday directed officers to ensure completion of all single-village and solar-powered drinking water projects across the state by March 2026.

The Chief Secretary held a comprehensive review meeting with Collectors of all districts to assess the progress of major development schemes and government programmes being implemented at the grassroots level.

Garg reviewed the progress and fund utilisation under key schemes such as the MLA Local Area Development Fund (MLALADF), MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), and the Chief Minister’s Special Assistance.

She directed officers to ensure the timely completion of pending projects and to expedite works that are yet to commence. Issues relating to the management of minor minerals were also discussed in the presence of senior officers from the Mines department.

Emphasising the importance of the District Survey Report (DSR) for effective identification and regulation of mineral resources, Garg instructed districts that have not yet submitted their reports to do so at the earliest.

The status of mega drinking water projects was reviewed in detail. Officers were directed to strengthen inter-departmental coordination, resolve land acquisition bottlenecks, and ensure timely electricity connections to accelerate project implementation.

Garg set a deadline of March 2026 for completion of all single-village and solar-powered drinking water projects across the state.