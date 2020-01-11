Chandikhol: Vehicular movement came to a standstill after a gas tanker overturned on National Highway-16 at Kadei Chhak under Badachana police limits in Jajpur district. The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday.

According to local police, the tanker was heading from Cuttack to Kolkata at the time of the incident. The driver, somehow, lost control over the vehicle near Kadei Chhak and turned turtle.

The mishap led to gas leakage from the tanker.

On being informed, Chandikhol fire brigade officials reached the spot with equipment to avoid any fire emergency. The local market was closed down as a preventive measure.

Vehicular movement has been badly hit on the stretch owing to the mishap.

PNN