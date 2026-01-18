Sambalpur: The population of Indian bison, popularly known as gaur (gayala), has recorded a significant and sustained rise in Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary, with the third census pegging the number at 848, reflecting the impact of focused habitat management and protection measures. The third gaur census, conducted from January 5 to 7, covered the entire 353 sq km Sanctuary through 73 census units.

The exercise recorded 848 gaurs across 69 herds, marking an increase of 189 animals compared to the first census in November 2024, when 659 gaurs in 52 herds were counted. Officials noted that around 30 per cent of the population (235 individuals) comprised juveniles below two years of age, indicating a healthy breeding trend and a stable population structure.

The census was carried out using the direct count method, involving 155 personnel who worked from 5am to 5pm over three consecutive days. To strengthen accuracy and monitoring, teams also deployed 213 Pressure Impression Pads (PIPs) and 103 camera traps across the sanctuary.

The gaur population has shown a steady upward trajectory over the last three surveys: First census in November 12– 13, 2024 recorded 659 gaurs in 52 herds. Similarly second census in May 11 to 13, 2025 recorded 788 gaurs in 60 herd.

In the Safari Zone, a 50 sq km tourism area within the sanctuary, officials recorded 98 gaurs in eight herds. These herds are regularly sighted by tourists, enhancing Debrigarh’s reputation as a prime wildlife tourism destination. Forest officials attribute the rising numbers to species-specific habitat management, especially tailored to the feeding and behavioural needs of the gaur, a Schedule-I protected species with an average weight ranging between 600 and 800kg. Hirakud Forest Division DFO Anshu Pragyan Das said the steady increase reflects sustained conservation planning on the ground. “The consistent rise in the Gaur population is a clear outcome of species-specific habitat management, strict protection, and continuous monitoring.

Development of grasslands and bamboo brakes suited to the feeding behaviour of Gaur has significantly improved habitat quality. The high proportion of juveniles further indicates a healthy and stable population,” Das said.

At Debrigarh, meadows interspersed with bamboo brakes have been developed to support grazing and browsing, with emphasis on grassland species such as Heteropogon, Dichanthium, Cynodon, and Themeda, ensuring year-round food availability.

Das said the six-monthly census exercise was introduced to closely monitor the breeding pattern of the gaur, the flagship species of Debrigarh, which supports one of the healthiest gaur densities in India. Since November 2024, the sanctuary has been conducting the census every six months to scientifically track population dynamics.

The steady rise—129 animals added between the first and second census and another 60 in the third—indicates that gaurs in Debrigarh are breeding throughout the year. This trend is significant, officials noted, as gaur breeding in several other parts of India tends to be seasonal, whereas Debrigarh shows round-the year breeding, reflecting highly favourable habitat conditions. To further strengthen monitoring, each range of the sanctuary maintains a monthly register documenting newly born gaurs, enabling continuous population assessment beyond the census period. Das said the latest census reinforces Debrigarh’s status as a stronghold for Indian Bison in eastern India and highlights the success of long-term conservation efforts backed by scientific management and vigilant field protection.