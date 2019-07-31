New Delhi: Commonwealth Games medal winners Gaurav Solanki (56kg) and Pinki Jangra (51kg) claimed comfortable victories to enter the quarterfinals of the Magomed Salam Umakhanov Memorial International Boxing Tournament in Kaspiysk, Russia.

Also making the last-eight stage was Neeraj (57kg) in the women’s draw of the event which is into its 21st edition this year.

Solanki, who won a gold at the Gold Coast CWG last year, defeated Russia’s Murad Rabadanov 5-0, while 2014 CWG bronze-winner Jangra got the better of Belarus’ Burim Yana by a similar margin.

Neeraj, a gold-medallist from this year’s India Open, defeated Gerelcimeg Nyamsuren of Mongolia in a unanimous verdict. The tournament features close to 250 boxers from 20, including Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, Israel, Italy, Mongolia, Sweden, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.