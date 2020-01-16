New Delhi: The ruling Aam Aadmi Party seems to have made the Delhi polls a referendum on memes and its political opponents aren’t shying away from taking part in the meme war either.

Thursday, the AAP launched another meme offensive on BJP and its MP Gautam Gambhir. A day after accusing Gautam Gambhir of availing government freebies only for the cricketer-turned-politician to retort back, AAP’s latest meme shows two photos – of Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and BJP”s east Delhi MP Gambhir.

Everyone in @BJP4Delhi loves to disagree with their State President. pic.twitter.com/n59HyLqFVG — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 15, 2020

It alleged while Tiwari bats for five times ‘more subsidy’, Gambhir is against ‘freeloading’, and thus highlighting the alleged intra-party contradictions. AAP called it ‘Civil War on Subsidy’.

Gambhir took no time to hit back with a meme of his own where he calls it ‘real civil war’. He tweeted: “Real Civil War. Not a FAKE manufactured one. PS: Get a better graphics guy. My face has not been superimposed properly.”

Real Civil War Not a FAKE manufactured one P.S.: Get a better graphics guy. My face has not been superimposed properly https://t.co/YWa9H2zS1U pic.twitter.com/O5X6tDSz9W — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 16, 2020

In Gambhir”s meme, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the central character who is called ‘dictator’ and four AAP rebels who either resigned or were sacked unceremoniously, all around as ‘victims’. AAP founder Prashant Bhushan, Yogendra Yadav, Kumar Vishwas – all of whom have been associated with Kejriwal since Anna Hazare”s movement days, along with Shazia Ilmi are shown as ‘victims’.

Both parties are trying to hit where it hurts most – a disoriented Delhi unit of the BJP and the allegedly undemocratic way Kejriwal runs his party.

But in between all these war of words, people of Delhi are surely the ones who are having their daily dose of entertainment, with this ongoing meme war between the two political outfits.

IANS