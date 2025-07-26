Drass (Kargil): Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi Saturday launched three projects, including a portal where people can pay ‘e-shradhanjali’ to martyrs, as part of the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The others were a QR code-based audio gateway, on which people can listen to the stories of the 1999 Kargil war battles fought, and the Indus Viewpoint, which offers people a chance to go up to the Line of Control (LoC) in the Batalik sector.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed July 26 every year.

On this day in 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of Operation Vijay, declaring victory after a nearly three-month battle on the icy heights of Kargil, including such super-high-altitude locations as Tololing and Tiger Hill.

“The citizens can now pay e-shradhanjali to the heroes who made the supreme sacrifice for the country without visiting the memorial,” an army officer said.

The project is aimed at sensitising people about the sacrifices made by the armed forces and the hardships they faced while discharging their duties, he said.

The other project launched was a QR code application, where people can listen to stories about the various battles that were waged to fight off Pakistani intruders in 1999.

“The concept is similar to museums, where the visitors can listen to the details of the exhibits using earphones. Here, people will get to listen to the saga of courage, valour, bravery and sacrifice by the soldiers,” the officer said.

Indus Viewpoint, another project launched, will allow visitors to go up to the LoC in the Batalik sector.

“This will give an idea to the visitors about the conditions in which soldiers serve, the difficulties and constant dangers they face on a day-to-day basis to ensure that the nation remains safe,” the officer said.

Batalik was one of the main battlegrounds during the Kargil war.

Located at an altitude of over 10,000 feet, Batalik was the focal point of the Kargil war due to its strategic location between Kargil, Leh, and Baltistan.

The small village in the Indus River valley has now become a major tourist attraction.