Mumbai: Hindi film actor Riteish Deshmukh will celebrate his 41st birthday 17 December. Riteish made his debut with Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003).

Ritesh has created different identity for himself in comedy. He did films like Masti, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Malamaal Weekly, Hey Baby and Housefull. He is considered as a family man in Hindi film industry. On his birthday, let us tell you about his love story with Genelia D’Souza.

Riteish and Genelia first met at the airport in Hyderabad for the shooting of Tujhe Meri Kasam. Ritesh had already been told that his heroine would be waiting for him, but when he arrived at the airport, he was surprised to see Genilia’s attitude. Genelia knew that this hero is the son of the then Maharashtra Chief Minister. She thought that the actor would definitely have a lot of pride. So, Genelia did not give much importance to Ritesh.

Ritesh went ahead and shook hands with Genelia. The actress too reciprocated, but in a different manner. Ritesh did not like Genelia at first meeting. But gradually while shooting, Genelia realised that Ritesh is really a good guy and friendship between duo started growing. Both talked a lot on the set, be it about architecture or studies.

When Ritesh returned home after the shooting, he felt Genelia’s absence. He started missing her but felt that it would not be right to call a girl so soon. On the other hand, Genelia was also completely attracted to Ritesh.

It is not that they suddenly fell in love with each other. This journey was also long. They had become so used to each other’s company that they could not realise when they fell for each other.

Later, they also worked together in the film Masti. The relationship had started from the time of the first film but they did not let this news surface in media. According to them, the beauty of the relationship was that they never needed expensive candle light dinner or gifts to drive each other crazy in their love. Their love for each other was everything.

Eventually, after a nine-year long relationship they got married 3 February 2012. It was a matter of surprise that before the wedding, the news of his affair was never on the corridors of the glamour. In the same year, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Ritesh’s father Vilasrao Deshmukh passed away.

In November 2014, Ritesh became father of a son and now her life revolves around the son, Riaan and their second son, Rahyl, who was born 1 June 2016.