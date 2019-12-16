Bhubaneswar: A girl was allegedly raped by a distant relative in Satyabadi area of Puri district, police said Monday.

While the incident occurred Sunday, the complaint was lodged with Satyabadi police Monday. The accused, identified as Purna Chandra Das, is said to be a distant relative of the victim.

According to the police, the girl had gone to the village outskirts to collect her father’s pension when the accused asked her to help him find the PIN of ATM card he had received recently.

When the girl entered his house, he tied her hands and legs and allegedly raped her. Later, the accused fled after locking the house. But the girl called her mother with the accused’s phone, which he had forgotten to take while fleeing.

“He raped me. I want stern action against him. He should be hanged to death,” the victim told the media.

The police have started the investigation and are trying to nab the accused.