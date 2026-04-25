Dehradun/Pithoragarh: Girls outpaced boys in the Uttarakhand board examinations, the results of which were announced Saturday, as the state recorded an uptick in pass percentages of Class X as well as Class XII , officials said.

Education minister Dhan Singh Rawat, releasing the results at the board’s headquarters in Nainital’s Ramnagar, noted that the Class XII pass rate rose to 85.11 per cent, marking a 1.88 per cent improvement over last year.

The dedication of our teachers and students is reflected in these improved figures, he said. Rawat also congratulated the successful candidates and interacted with the toppers over the phone.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated the successful students, describing the results as a testament to their continuous hard work and discipline. He urged those who did not achieve expected results to remain courageous.

You will surely achieve success with patience and positive thinking, Dhami stated in an official statement.

Out of 1,00,452 students who appeared for Class XII Board exams, 85,499 passed. Girls achieved a pass percentage of 88.09 per cent against 81.93 per cent for boys, according to the Uttarakhand Board of School Education.

Geetika Pant from Bageshwar and Sushila Mehndiratta from Udham Singh Nagar jointly topped the intermediate exams with 98 per cent marks.

Geetika, whose father is a taxi driver, aspires to become an engineer to serve the public. Despite financial constraints, she had previously topped the district in Class X with 97.6 per cent marks.

If family support and guidance from good teachers are with you, scarcity of means does not matter, Geetika said. Her mother, Ritika Pant, said she never let resource shortages hinder her daughter’s big dreams.

Aryan from Rishikesh secured the second rank with 97.80 per cent, and Vanshika from Haridwar stood third with 97 per cent marks.

In high school, the pass percentage rose by 1.33 per cent from the previous year. A total of 1,08,983 students appeared, and 1,00,373 cleared the examination. Girls recorded 96.07 per cent, significantly higher than the 88.03 per cent for boys.

Akshat Gopal from Ramnagar topped the high school board with 98.20 per cent marks. Ishant Kothari from Uttarkashi and Bhumika from Nainital shared the second position with 98 per cent. Yogesh Joshi from Bageshwar stood third with 97.80 marks.

Bageshwar emerged as the best-performing district in the state, the statement said. It secured the top rank with a pass percentage of 94.84 per cent in intermediate and 96.98 per cent in high school.

The board also announced results for the secondary improvement examinations of 2025. High school improvement recorded a 68.67 per cent pass rate, while the intermediate improvement result stood at 66.27 per cent.

Education minister Rawat later visited the residence of high school topper Akshat Gopal in Ramnagar to personally felicitate him. Local MLA Diwan Singh Bisht and senior education department officials attended the result declaration event.