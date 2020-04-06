Paris: The coronavirus has killed more than 70,000 people across the globe, the majority in Europe, according to a tally by this agency Monday morning. Out of a total of 70,009 killed in the pandemic, 50,215 are in Europe, according to figures compiled from official government data and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Italy is leading the global death toll with 15,877 fatalities, followed by Spain with 13,055, the United States with 9,648 and France with 8,078.

Meanwhile in the Spanish capital of Madrid which has been one of the hardest hit by coronavirus, most of restaurants have remained shut. But yes, they are lifting their shutters everyday for a simple reason – to provide at least one free meal to the healthcare workers fighting against the dreaded pandemic.

The chefs in some of the restaurants in Madrid are making hamburgers, not to be served at tables but packed up and delivered to doctors, nurses and other health staff on the front line of Spain’s battle against coronavirus.

“Contributing in any way we can at the moment makes us feel better,” Vanessa, one of the cooks, is quoted as saying by ‘AFPTV’ as she garnishes the burgers, wraps them up and loads them into takeout bags.

Bars and restaurants have been closed in Spain since the middle of March but a dozen of them have joined forces with delivery companies as part of an initiative called ‘Delivery for Heroes’.

Every day, between 200 and 300 dishes are prepared and donated to Barcelona’s hospitals, in the hope of offering some solace to those trying to save lives inside.

“We know we are not an absolute necessity because they already have food and catering. But we are trying to give them that moment of excitement,” says Axel Peinado, a promoter of the initiative and director of a Barcelona pizzeria.

“They might have been working for 12 or 14 hours straight, in a very intense environment and during this very difficult situation that we’re all experiencing. And then suddenly, a pizza or some sushi or maybe their favourite burrito in town arrives in their lap,” added Peinado.

Since the start of the coronavirus epidemic, which has caused more than 13,000 deaths in Spain, the second worst-hit country after Italy, solidarity initiatives like this one have burgeoned, especially with health workers at the receiving end.

AFP