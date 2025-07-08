Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik, Tuesday greeted the people on the occasion of Rasagola Dibasa.

Odisha celebrated Rasagola Dibasa Tuesday, marking the return of the sibling deities, Lord Balabhadra, Goddess Subhadra and Lord Jagannath, to their abode in the 12th-century shrine in Puri after the annual Rath Yatra.

Rasagola Dibasa is celebrated on ‘Niladri Bije’, the ritual of the deities returning to the temple, as they are ceremonially offered the sweet on this day.

ନୀଳାଦ୍ରିବିଜେ ଓ ରସଗୋଲା ଦିବସ ଉପଲକ୍ଷେ ସମସ୍ତ ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଳୁ ଓ ଓଡ଼ିଶାବାସୀଙ୍କୁ ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା। ନୀଳାଦ୍ରିବିଜେ ଓ ରସଗୋଲା ଦିବସ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ସଂସ୍କୃତି, ଭକ୍ତି ଓ ଗୌରବର ଜୀବନ୍ତ ଚିତ୍ର। ଏହି ପବିତ୍ର ପରମ୍ପରା ପାଳନ ଅବସରରେ ସମସ୍ତେ ପ୍ରଭୁଙ୍କ କୃପା ଲାଭ କରନ୍ତୁ। ଜୟ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ 🙏 -ମାନ୍ୟବର ରାଜ୍ୟପାଳ ଡ଼ ହରି ବାବୁ କମ୍ଭମପାଟି pic.twitter.com/Sjumit6lrz — Governor Odisha (@GovernorOdisha) July 8, 2025

“On the occasion of Niladri Bije and Rasagola Dibasa, heartfelt greetings to all devotees and residents of Odisha. Niladri Bije and Rasagola Dibasa are a vibrant reflection of Odia culture, devotion, and pride. May everyone receive the blessings of the Lord on this sacred tradition. Jai Jagannath,” the governor said.

‘Niladri Bije’ has been celebrated as Rasagola Dibasa since 2015.

ମହାପ୍ରଭୁଙ୍କ ପବିତ୍ର ନୀଳାଦ୍ରିବିଜେ ଓ ରସଗୋଲା ଦିବସ ଅବସରରେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ।🙏 pic.twitter.com/e252ZW00KS — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) July 8, 2025

“In the early days, the sweet was known as ‘Khira Mohan’ in the temple. It is the same as rasagola,” said researcher Asit Mohanty, who was instrumental in collecting evidence tracing rasagolla’s origin to the Puri temple.

“Our rasagola is totally different from that of Bengal. Bengal’s rasagolla came into existence in 1868, while the sweet originated here over 500 years ago. There is mention of rasagola in the Dani Ramayan written by Balaram Das,” he asserted.

Maintaining that for centuries devotees have offered rasagola to Lord Jagannath on ‘Niladri Bije’, Mohanty said there should be no debate on its origin.

“Let Bengal enjoy its rasagola and we ours,” he said.

People across the state exchange rasagola to celebrate the day, with sweet shops doing brisk business.

A special function was organised at Pahala, a village along the highway between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, where a slew of sweet shops specialising in rasagola are located.

Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik shared a photo of his creation celebrating the occasion on X.

“Jai Jagannath… On the pious occasion of #NiladriBije, Mahaprabhu Jagannath, while returning to Ratna Singhasana, offers Rasagola to #MahaLakshmi. My sand art at Puri Beach in Odisha is for this unique ritual. #RasagolaDibasa,” he said.

PTI