Washington: The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 185.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4 million and vaccinations soared to over 3.38 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update Saturday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number of vaccine doses administered stood at 185,972,770, 4,017,196 and 3,387,882,504, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 33,813,430 and 606,815, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 30,752,950 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (19,020,499), France (5,865,767), Russia (5,664,200), Turkey (5,465,094), the UK (5,075,945), Argentina (4,627,537), Colombia (4,471,622), Italy (4,268,491), Spain (3,937,192), Germany (3,742,355) and Iran (3,344,122), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 531,688 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (405,939), Mexico (234,458), Peru (193,909), Russia (139,156), the UK (128,631), Italy (127,756), France (111,492) and Colombia (111,731).