Washington: The global coronavirus caseload has topped 202.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.32 million and vaccinations soared to over 4.52 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll stood and vaccination tally stood at 204,626,055, 4,323,778 and 4,527,816,903, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 36,185,761 and 618,454, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 32,036,511 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (20,245,085), France (6,440,082), Russia (6,425,918), the UK (6,176,023), Turkey (5,996,194), Argentina (5,052,884), Colombia (4,852,323), Spain (4,660,473), Italy (4,413,162), Iran (4,281,217), Germany (3,808,838), Indonesia (3,749,446) and Mexico (3,020,596), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 565,748 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (429,179), Mexico (246,203), Peru (197,102), Russia (164,413), the UK (130,921), Italy (128,304), Colombia (122,953), France (112,620), Indonesia (112,198) and Argentina (108,388).