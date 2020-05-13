Panaji: If last week’s video of a majestic black panther posted by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant took the social media by storm, a short clip of Olive Ridley hatchlings on the North Goa’s Morjim beach hurriedly waddling towards the sea has now gone viral too.

The video posted by Sawant on Twitter late Tuesday night, shows baby turtles belonging to the protected species, rushing seawards in the dead of the night.

“Amazing wonders of nature! Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings emerging out from the last nest at Morjim. Along with Morjim, Mandrem, Agonda and Galgibagh are important beaches in Goa which attracts turtle for nesting,” Sawant said in his comment.

Amazing wonders of nature! Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings emerging out from the last nest at Morjim. Along with Morjim, Mandrem, Agonda and Galgibagh are important beaches in Goa which attracts turtle for nesting. pic.twitter.com/UjuoIC9hP4 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) May 12, 2020

Some of Goa’s beaches are home to the endangered species of turtles, which lay eggs annually in the sands of Mandrem, Morjim, Agonda and Galgibagh beaches.

Only last year, the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority had ordered the demolition of 171 illegal structures which had mushroomed in the no development zones of these “turtle beaches”, as they are locally referred to.

IANS