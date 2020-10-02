Panaji: A Goa resident battered his 20-year-old daughter to death with a cricket stump over her relationship with a youth he did not approve, police said Friday. Accused Sunilkumar Rajan, 46, a resident of Sanquelim in North Goa, has been arrested.

“The accused was angry that his daughter had entered into a relationship. He hit her with a cricket stump on her head several times on Thursday afternoon, injuring her seriously. He later took her to a local hospital, where she died” Bicholim police station SHO Mahesh Gadekar said Friday.

Police added provisions of culpable homicide to the case Friday after the victim succumbed to her injuries.

IANS