Bhubaneswar: As Odisha observes Road Safety Month, experts and officials have stressed that prompt assistance from bystanders during the critical ‘golden hour’ can save thousands of lives lost in road accidents every year.

Road accidents remain a major cause of death, disability and hospitalisation in India. According to the Law Commission of India’s 201st Report, nearly 50 per cent of road crash fatalities could have been prevented with timely medical care. Studies indicate that over one lakh people die in road accidents annually, while many more sustain serious injuries. Despite this, bystanders often hesitate to assist accident victims due to fear of legal harassment. Instead, many prefer to record videos on their mobile phones and share them on social media.

Addressing the issue, educationist and social activist Amiyabala Parida, Trustee of the Master Girija Memorial Road Safety Foundation Trust, said awareness is crucial to changing public behaviour.

“As Road Safety Month is being observed throughout January, we have planned a series of awareness programmes, including rallies, seminars and the launch of a short film on the ‘Golden Hour’ on January 25,” Parida said, marking the birth anniversary of her son, Girija Shankar Bag. She lost her only son in a road accident.

The initiatives aim to spread awareness and honour families who have lost their loved ones in road accidents. Families of road accident victims will also be felicitated.

She said the Odisha Road Safety Theme 2026 — ‘Sikhyara Sachetana, Prajuktira Prajitna’ (Awareness through Education, Victory through Technology/Effort) — focuses on youth in the 15–35 age group, who are most vulnerable to road fatalities.

Parida urged citizens to act without fear, citing Section 134A of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, which provides legal protection to Good Samaritans.

“The golden hour is the most critical period. If victims are shifted to a healthcare facility within one hour and provided basic aid, many lives can be saved,” she added.

Speaking on injury patterns and emergency response, Dr Avishek Chatterjee, HOD and Consultant- Emergency Medicine at Manipal Hospitals, Bhubaneswar, said head injuries are common among adults due to higher body mass, while children often sustain chest and head injuries.

He added that wearing helmets significantly reduces the severity of head injuries. He advised bystanders to check the victim’s responsiveness, control bleeding if possible, and immediately shift the injured to the nearest hospital.

Bhubaneswar Traffic DCP Tapan Kumar Mohanty said police and RTO officials are jointly conducting awareness drives and enforcement checks throughout the month.

“Our aim is zero fatality. We are focusing on reckless driving, overspeeding, drunk driving and helmet compliance, especially among motorcyclists. Only ISI-certified helmets are advisable,” he said.