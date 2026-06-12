Mexico City: Mexico City opened the World Cup Thursday at the famous Azteca stadium with a ceremony celebrating pre-Hispanic culture, as the ground rocked ahead of the tournament’s first match between Mexico and South Africa that kicks off against a backdrop of protests around the capital. Fans in Mariachi costumes, with sombreros and trumpets, formed a sea of dark green support as Shakira and Burna Boy performed the 2026 World Cup anthem and pyrotechnics filled the ground. As Shakira’s performance comes to an end, smoke bombs are unleashed into the Mexico City air. Red, white and green smoke engulfs the air, signifying the colours of the Mexican flag. For the first time in FIFA World Cup history there won’t just be one opening ceremony taking place before the kick-off of the opening match – there’ll be three. The first took place at Mexico City Stadium, officially known as Banorte Stadium, followed by the first of three opening matches.

The following day June 12, two more opening ceremonies will start simultaneously – one at SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, and the other at BMO Field, Toronto. “Starting with Mexico City and continuing the next days with Toronto and Los Angeles, these ceremonies will bring together music, culture and football in a way that reflects both the individuality of each nation and the unity that defines this tournament,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The run-up to the tournament in Mexico, which the country is co-hosting with the US and Canada, has been marked by social unrest in the capital as various groups — from teachers to families of those missing in the drug war — have marched in attempts to leverage the international spotlight to advance their cause. An expanded FIFA World Cup takes place in 2026, with a record 48 teams taking part, up from the 32 in 2022. This time, the knockouts will begin with the Round of 32. Therefore, the top two nations from each group and the eight best third-placed nations will qualify for the knockouts.