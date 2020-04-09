Pallahara: There will always be the Good Samaritan in difficult times. Ghanashyam Nahar, a resident of Purunagauda Sahi of Nijigarh panchayat under Pallahara block in Angul district is one such human being. This class-IV employee of the Nijigarh panchayat office has turned out to be a messiah for many.

Ghanashyam, since the lockdown began in Odisha, has been working tirelessly to help the mentally-challenged and destitute of this town providing them with food and water. He is also feeding stray animals like cattle, dogs and birds.

“With the markets closed birds are not getting grains and others items they depend on. Similarly, cattle and dogs depend on leftovers from markets, hotels and items that are thrown away after ceremonies. With all coming to a close due to lockdown, the food supply of the animals and birds has dwindled considerably. So I am trying to provide them with whatever little I can manage,” said Ghanashyam.

“The less said about the mentally-challenged people living on the roads. I am also trying to help them out,” he added.

Ghanashyam usually collects the leftovers from the panchayat office here where food is being cooked regularly for the poor. If that is insufficient, he spends money out of his own pocket to feed the animals as well as the mentally-challenged persons. “It gives me immense satisfaction helping both human beings and animals. I will try to continue with my work till the lockdown ends,” Ghanashyam stated.

Locals lauded Ghanashyam for his efforts. “Everyone is doing their bit in these trying times, but what Ghanashyam is doing is very praiseworthy indeed,” they said.

PNN