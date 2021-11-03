San Francisco: Google has started rolling out the latest Android security update with some bug fixes and other changes for compatible Pixel phones.

With the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL no longer supported by Google, the update is for the Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro, reports PhoneArena.

The update has fixed an issue that prevented notification sounds in certain condition, there are improvements in audio quality and in wireless charging, and stability improvements for certain third party apps.

The update also adds better auto-brightness response in certain lighting conditions, improved transition animation performance in the Overview screen in certain conditions, improved Picture-in-Picture media playback with certain apps.

Additionally, it fixes incorrect showing of an app’s icon after installation.

Unfortunately, the company has not witnessed the widely reported screen flickering issue on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. However, the firm has said that those fixes will arrive with the December update.

Google recently launched Pixel 6 as well as 6 Pro handsets with Tensor mobile SoC.

The new Pixel 6 and 6 Pro bring together the best of Google Artificial Intelligence (AI), software and hardware, with the most advanced and inclusive cameras the company has ever built.

The Pixel 6 comes with a 6.4-inch OLED display while the Pixel 6 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch LTPO display that will feature a variable refresh rate ranging from 10Hz to 120Hz.

The Tensor chip houses the Titan M2 security chip that Google says has the most layers of security.