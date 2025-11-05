New Delhi: US tech giant Google announced Wednesday a two-week programme under Google for Startups India to equip early-stage founders, startup teams, and aspiring entrepreneurs in developing launch-ready AI prototypes with Google’s AI tools.

The attendees will be equipped with the essential tools and knowledge to rapidly turn their ideas into functional, AI-powered prototypes using Google’s cutting-edge AI technologies, the release said.

The programme will run from November 27 to December 7, 2025, where participants will learn to ideate, research, design, and deploy AI-first solutions using Google’s AI tools such as tools such as Gemini, Nano Banana, Imagen, Veo, NotebookLM, and AI Studio.

The program offers practical skills focused on AI-First Prototyping, AI-Powered Research, and AI Creative Studio, it added.

Attendees who succeed will obtain a Google-recognised Certificate of Participation and qualify for the “Build the Future” Showcase in January 2026 for outstanding innovators, which includes invaluable mentorship from Google experts, the release noted.

“At Google for Startups, our goal is to make the power of AI accessible to every founder, dismantling traditional coding barriers. By leveraging the speed and seamless integration of Google’s full-stack AI ecosystem, the program will enable entrepreneurs to move from concept to creation faster and with greater confidence,” said Ragini Das, Head of Google for Startups – India.

MeitY Startup Hub, Startup India, IndiaAI Mission, and Nasscom have supported the initiative, Google noted.

MeitY Startup Hub CEO Panneerselvam Madanagopal said that the collaboration reflects the vision of Digital India and Viksit Bharat by empowering founders across the country to create globally competitive solutions for social upliftment using AI.

Google in September had announced the latest cohort of its free three-month ‘AI accelerator’ program- a group of 20 start-ups selected from over 1,600 applicants to scale AI-driven solutions across healthcare, finance, climate, education and more.

The company mentioned that India’s generative AI ecosystem has grown 3.7-fold over the past year, making it the world’s second-largest GenAI startup hub.

IANS