Bhubaneswar/Berhampur: The gang-rape of a college student at Gopalpur sea beach in Ganjam district has sent shockwaves across Odisha, with the state government vowing strict action against those involved in the crime.

Expressing sorrow and shock over the incident, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who also holds the portfolio of Women and Child Development department, stated that she has directed the Berhampur Superintendent of Police to take all necessary steps so that such heinous incidents don’t occur again in future.

“I am deeply saddened by the incident of gang rape of a young woman at Gopalpur beach. So far, 10 persons have been arrested. I have spoken to the SP regarding this incident and have ordered a thorough investigation and to take necessary steps to ensure that such incidents do not occur again in future,” wrote Parida on X handle.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari has assured that no accused in the Gopalpur gang-rape case will be spared, irrespective of their influence or status.

Speaking on the incident, he said the law will take its own course, and the government is committed to ensuring justice. “You can take it for granted that the culprits will not go scot-free – no matter how influential they are. The law will take its own course,” said Pujari.

Referring to recent developments, he added, “In a recent incident, even an additional Tahsildar was assaulted. Most of the accused have been arrested – one from Puri, another from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand. Even if they flee Odisha, they cannot escape the law.”

The minister further stated that the state government is putting in all efforts to curb crime and maintain law and order in the state.

On the beach gang rape incident, Odisha Commerce & Transport, Steel & Mines Minister and local MLA Bibhuti Bhusan Jena expressed deep anguish. “The gang rape incident in Gopalpur is extremely unfortunate and distressing. It happened in my own constituency, and such incidents should never occur. I immediately took the matter seriously, and the police administration acted promptly. The accused have already been arrested. We will ensure strict action is taken against them so that it serves as an example and a strong message is sent,” said Jena.

Ten people were arrested by Odisha Police Tuesday in this connection.

The incident happened Sunday night when the woman, an undergraduate student at a private college, went to the beach along with her boyfriend, who is her classmate, on the occasion of the Raja festival, police said.

The woman, in her complaint lodged at the Gopalpur police station, alleged that when they were sitting at an isolated place on the beach, a group of 10 people approached them, rounded up her boyfriend and took turns to rape her.

“Initially, seven people were detained for interrogation. Later, all 10 accused were arrested,” a police officer told PTI.

The accused were nabbed while they were trying to flee to another state, he said.

