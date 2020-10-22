New Delhi: The government has warned micro-blogging site Twitter over its location settings which shows Leh is in China. The government has the social media site to rectify its mistakes and respect the sensitivities of the Indian citizen, government sources said Thursday.

Ministry of Electronics and IT Secretary Ajay Sawhney has written to Twitter Inc CEO Jack Dorsey. In the letter Sawhney has expressed the government’s displeasure for showing Leh as a part of China. Earlier, the geo-location of Leh, which is the largest town in the Union Territory of Ladakh, was shown by Twitter as a part of China.

The government has conveyed to Twitter that any attempt to ‘disrespect sovereignty and integrity of India, which is also reflected by the maps, is totally unacceptable’ and unlawful’.

“Such attempts not only brings disrepute to Twitter but also raises questions about its neutrality and fairness as an intermediary,” IT Sawhney said in the letter to Twitter INC, informed sources.

The government’s warning to Twitter comes amid the tense standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Indian and Chinese soldiers have been locked in a standoff at the LAC since May. It should be stated here that in June, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash with the Chinese army at Galwan Valley. Since then tension has been simmering along the LAC and both sides have increased the troop size as well as brought in heavy weaponry.