New Delhi: All seven Indian sailors on board a United Arab Emirates (UAE)-flagged cargo vessel that was seized by Houthis off the port of Hodeidah in Yemen are safe. The government is making all efforts to secure their early release, the External Affairs Ministry said Tuesday. The Houthi rebels have a strong presence in parts of Yemen.

Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson in the ministry, said India has been closely monitoring developments following the seizure of the UAE flagged ship ‘Rwabee’ by the Houthis January 2.

“We also understand from the company and other sources that all Indian crew members are safe. The government of India is making all efforts to secure their early release,” Bagchi told reporters.

“We are in touch with the company operating the ship. We have been informed that out of the 11 crew members on board the ship, seven are from India. We urge the Houthis to ensure the safety and well-being of the crew members and release them immediately. India is concerned at the recent intensification of fighting in Yemen and hopes that all parties will come to the negotiating table to find a peaceful resolution to the Yemen issue,” Bagchi added.