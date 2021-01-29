New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind while addressing the Budget Session of the Parliament stated that the government will abide by whatever decision the Supreme Court takes. The Supreme Court has put on hold the three contentious farm laws. Farmers have been protesting against the three new farm laws passed by the Centre in September. Terming the three new farm laws as ‘important’ President Ram Nath Kovind also termed the incidents of Republic Day and the insult of the Tricolour as ‘unfortunate’. “Constitution gives us right to freedom of expression and it teaches us that law and rule should be followed,” the president said.

The president in his address said that 2020 has been a very ‘challenging year’ for India. However, the country has shown that when it stands united even the impossible can be achieved. “The Budget Session is happening during very challenging times,” the president said. “However, no matter how big the challenge is, we will not stop, India will not stop. Whenever India is united, it has achieved impossible goals,” he added.

President Kovind also said that in fight against pandemic, India have lost many countrymen, including ex-President Pranab Mukherjee and six MPs. “However, I am satisfied that due to timely decisions of the government lives of millions of people saved. Also the number of COVID-19 patients is decreasing rapidly,” President Kovind said.

The president also spoke about the supreme sacrifice of the 20 soldiers in the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese troops. He said every countryman is grateful to these martyrs. “The government is committed to protect India’s interests. Additional troops have been deployed to protect India’s sovereignty along LAC,” he stated.