Bhubaneswar: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati Wednesday emphasised the need for wider adoption of solar-powered irrigation pumps, saying the initiative would reduce irrigation costs for farmers, enhance their incomes and contribute to the state’s renewable energy goals.

During a comprehensive discussion with senior officials of the Water Resources Department at Lok Bhavan, the Governor said there is a need for wider adoption of solar-powered irrigation pumps as “it would reduce irrigation costs for farmers, enhance their incomes and contribute to Odisha’s renewable energy goals”.

Urging the officials to promote solar-powered irrigation systems among farmers, he said, “Surplus power generated through such systems could be supplied to the grid, creating an additional source of income while supporting sustainable agriculture and clean energy initiatives.”

Referring to the PM-KUSUM scheme, he advised the department to intensify awareness campaigns and devise strategies to facilitate the transition from conventional electricity-powered pumps to solar-powered alternatives.

During the meeting, officials presented a detailed overview of the department’s activities, including surface and groundwater resources, major and minor irrigation projects, groundwater development, command area development, year-wise irrigation achievements, irrigation potential created and proposed, infrastructure development initiatives, climate-resilient measures, the roadmap for 2047 and future plans for the sector.

The Governor commended the state government for earmarking Rs 14,500 crore for the Water Resources Department in the state Budget, describing it as a significant step towards strengthening irrigation infrastructure and ensuring water security for farmers.

He said the enhanced allocation would enable the department to effectively implement its programmes and accelerate the development of Odisha’s irrigation network.

He also suggested exploring fish farming opportunities in tail-end areas of irrigation systems where water may not adequately reach agricultural fields.

Such initiatives, he noted, could provide an additional source of income for farmers and serve as a model for rural livelihood enhancement.

While fisheries development primarily falls under the Fisheries Department, he said the Water Resources Department could play a supportive role by facilitating water availability.

During the interaction, the Governor sought information on in-stream storage structures, major and minor irrigation projects and their irrigation potential.

He appreciated the department’s efforts towards water conservation and management and discussed the State Government’s resettlement and rehabilitation policy.

Stressing the importance of timely completion of ongoing irrigation projects, the Gover nor said expeditious execution would help maximise benefits for farmers and rural communities.

Water Resources Department Principal Secretary Shubha Sarma, senior depart mental offi cials and officers of Lok Bhavan were present at the meeting.