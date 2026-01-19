Bhubaneswar: Emphasising the importance of outdoor spaces for children, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati encouraged them to spend more time in natural environments, away from excessive screen exposure and noted that such open spaces help nurture imagination, promote physical activity, and support emotional well-being, while also strengthening family bonds through shared outdoor experiences.

Governor interacted with children at Lok Bhavan gardens and Atal Van Sunday, marking his second engagement with young visitors since the gardens opened to the public.

The governor informally interacted with children, gifted pens, chikkis and chocolates, and engaged with them as they explored the lush green surroundings.

His interaction added warmth and cheer to the vibrant atmosphere at Lok Bhavan, where families were seen enjoying the serene and well-maintained gardens on the sidelines.

Referring to the growing public footfall, Kambhampati observed that the enthusiastic response reflects citizens’ appreciation for open, welcoming, and accessible spaces.

He added that opening the Lok Bhavan gardens to the public is aimed at making public institutions more approachable and fostering a sense of shared ownership among the people.