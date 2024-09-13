New Delhi: Port Blair, the capital city of the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, has been renamed Sri Vijaya Puram, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday said.

Shah also said that the decision has been taken to free the nation from the colonial imprints as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have an “unparalleled place” in the country’s freedom struggle and history.

“Inspired by the vision of PM @narendramodi Ji, to free the nation from the colonial imprints, today we have decided to rename Port Blair as “Sri Vijaya Puram”,” Shah wrote on ‘X’.

The Home Minister remarked that the previous name carried a colonial legacy, whereas ‘Sri Vijaya Puram’ reflects the triumph of India’s freedom movement and the special role played by the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in that struggle.

He further emphasized that the Andaman and Nicobar Islands hold an “unparalleled place” in the history of the freedom movement. Once a strategic naval base of the Chola Empire, the islands are now positioned to become a pivotal hub for India’s strategic ambitions and developmental goals.

“It is also the place that hosted the first unfurling of our Tiranga by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Ji and also the cellular jail in which Veer Savarkar Ji and other freedom fighters struggled for an independent nation,” he said.

PNN & Agencies