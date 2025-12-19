Bhubaneswar: In a significant step to support women-led enterprises and strengthen their economic participation, the state government Thursday disbursed over Rs 90 crore as loan interest waivers to more than 1.55 lakh self-help groups (SHGs) across the state. At a programme held at Mission Shakti Bhavan here, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida directly credited the interest waiver amount to the bank accounts of 1,55,852 SHGs, marking a major boost to women entrepreneurship.

The disbursal reflects the government’s continued commitment to improving the financial health of SHGs and ensuring their sustainable growth.

Speaking at the event, Parida said the government’s regular interest waiver scheme would significantly enhance the economic participation of SHG members. She added that the initiative would not only provide financial relief but also empower women entrepreneurs to expand their businesses and contribute more meaningfully to the state’s economy. “We are committed to supporting self-help groups through regular financial assistance and by strengthening their economic participation.

This initiative will boost women-led enterprises and make them more self-reliant,” Parida said while handing over cheques to the beneficiaries. Department Commissioner and Secretary Girish S N lauded the initiative, saying it would foster women’s leadership in business and contribute to Odisha’s economic development. He noted that the interest waiver would help self-help groups manage their finances more efficiently, encouraging more women to take up entrepreneurship. The event was attended by senior officials, including Director Monica Priyadarshini and members of the Odisha Livelihoods Mission, who stressed the importance of financial inclusion for women in both rural and urban areas.

Representatives of several banks, along with department employees and SHG members, also participated in the programme, with some joining virtually. As of the current fiscal year (2025–26), over Rs 318 crore has been disbursed as interest waivers, reflecting the government’s sustained efforts to ease the financial burden on SHGs and enable them to thrive. The initiative, part of the state’s Mission Shakti programme, remains a cornerstone of the government’s strategy to uplift women and equip them with the tools needed to succeed in business and beyond.