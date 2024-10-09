Bhubaneswar: The state government Tuesday initiated a special scheme called “Gramodaya” to address the Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) menace in the state. According to official sources, the initiative will implement various schemes in a saturation mode in 583 villages across ten Naxal-affected districts. A state-level monitoring committee, chaired by the Chief Secretary, will oversee the implementation of the scheme. Monitoring will also be conducted at the district and block levels to ensure effective execution. The identified villages are located in the districts of Bargarh, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Boudh, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, and Rayagada.

The programme intends to deliver the full benefits of all government schemes to these villages by coordinating efforts from all state government departments in a convergence mode. The scheme has two main components—ensuring 100 per cent coverage of all government schemes at the village/community level, and ensuring 100 per cent coverage of all schemes at the individual/household level. All departments of the state government will work together in convergence to implement the schemes in a saturation mode. The Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department will act as the nodal department for this initiative. To ensure proper implementation, an LWE dashboard will be developed for real-time monitoring. The committee will include district-level officials, led by the district Collector, for the purpose. Similarly, at the block level, the committee will comprise block-level officials and will be chaired by the Block Development Officer.

Special awareness campaigns, Gram Sabhas, grievance hearings, and outreach activities will be conducted to facilitate the implementation of the initiative at the grassroots level. A collaborative effort involving government agencies and the local community will be ensured for the effective implementation of the initiative, according to official sources.