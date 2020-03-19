Bhubaneswar: The state government, in their operational guidelines under the coronavirus regulations, has now asked salons and beauty parlours in the state to stay closed till further orders to prevent spread of novel coronavirus.

The government claims that as salons, beauty parlours and spas cannot maintain social distancing mandated under government norms, they need to shut their operations as of now for public safety.

The advisory said, “All high-end salons, beauty parlours and spas should stay closed till further orders as it is not possible to maintain social distancing (i.e maintaining distance of more than 1 metre) between service provider and customers.”

In order to reduce overcrowding and ensure social distancing at the counter of liquor shops, it has been mandated that the customers will stand in queue with more than one meter inter-personal distance.

The liquor shop owners have also been asked to display awareness materials for COVID-19. It also asked the staff of liquor stores to sanitize their hands before handing over liquor bottles.