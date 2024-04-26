Bhubaneswar: In a bid to shape tomorrow’s leaders today, the Young Indians (Yi) is organising the Young Indians Parliament (YIP) for the first time in the country. Yi is a youth wing of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for young entrepreneurs. Yi has launched the initiative to bring the parliamentary process in a new format to the youth of India. Students from Class X to XII across the country will have the opportunity to engage in debates, discussions, and decision-making processes that mirror the real workings of parliamentary democracy.

Students can prepare their campaign pitch reflecting on five topics which includes Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change, Education and Digital Literacy, Mental Health Awareness, Gender Equality and Inclusivity, and Entrepreneurship and Innovation. In open category, a student can choose any topic that affects India’s youth. Students are advised to login YIP website (https://yischoolhub.org) and register. The last date of registration is May 15, while the regional parliamentarians’ names will be announced by June 15.

For more details, students and schools can contact [email protected] m. “Our mission is to empower the next generation of leaders by providing them with a platform to voice their opinions, develop critical thinking, and enhance public speaking skills,” said a senior official.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP