Bhubaneswar: Odisha crime branch has initiated a probe into allegations that a senior IPS officer had illegally engaged a GRP constable, who was lynched last month, for household work, officials said Sunday.

The investigation has been assigned to Additional Director General of Police (Railway and Coastal Security) Arun Botha, who has been asked to conduct a detailed inquiry into the allegations against another ADG-rank officer, Dayal Gangwar.

According to an official communication from the Inspector General of Police (IGP), CID-Crime Branch, Botha had been asked to submit a detailed report to the office of the Additional DGP, HRPC by May 30 for onward submission to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The copy of the letter was made available to the media Sunday.

The development follows a petition filed by one Bhajaman Biswal before the NHRC, alleging that Gangwar had engaged Government Railway Police (GRP) constable Soumyaranjan Swain, who was allegedly beaten to death by a mob May 7 at Balianta on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, for domestic work beyond official duties.

The deceased constable’s parents have also alleged that Gangwar subjected their son to both physical and mental harassment, including forcing him to perform personal household tasks.

Following the allegations, the state government transferred Gangwar, who was then serving as ADG (Communications), and posted him as Officer on Special Duty in the home department.

It was further alleged that during his tenure as ADG (Railway), Gangwar had engaged several GRP personnel, including Swain, for domestic work.

Meanwhile, an NHRC team, which is independently probing the alleged lynching incident, has questioned Gangwar and recorded statements from the deceased constable’s family members, his girlfriend, an ambulance driver, and two women who levelled allegations of attempt to rape charge against the constable.

Swain was assaulted by a mob on May 7 after his motorcycle allegedly collided with a scooter carrying two women in Balianta police station area, following which he was accused of assault and attempted rape.

The crime branch is currently probing two cases related to the incident — one on the lynching and another on the alleged attempt to rape.

So far, at least 18 people have been arrested in connection with the lynching case.