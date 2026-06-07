Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Sunday laid the foundation stones for the construction of 204 Godabarisha Mishra Model Primary Schools across the state under a new education initiative.

Addressing a function near Jatni in Khurda district, Majhi said primary education forms the foundation of a student’s career.

The stronger the foundation, the brighter the child’s future will be, he said.

He said the state government has launched the Godabarisha Mishra Model Primary School scheme to strengthen primary education infrastructure and improve learning outcomes.

With the implementation of the scheme, the educational environment in primary schools will be strengthened and organised. Children will get quality education using new technology, he said.

Majhi said in today’s changing job market, students must be equipped not only with academic knowledge but also skills that make them employable, innovative and capable of problem-solving.

Majhi had launched the scheme in January at Banpur in Khurda district, the birthplace of educationist Pandit Godabarisha Mishra. At that time, foundation stones were laid for 118 schools.

In the first phase, 2,200 model schools will be set up across the state with an investment of Rs 12,000 crore. Out of these, construction of 322 schools has already begun.

The chief minister said 26,615 teachers and non-teaching staff have been appointed in the last two years, while steps are underway to recruit another 45,000 teachers in the next three years.

School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond, Works Minister Prithviraj Harichandan and Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari also spoke on the occasion. Several MPs and MLAs participated virtually.