Mayurbhanj: More than 50 girl students of a residential school in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district fell ill after reportedly ‘consuming chhatua’ Thursday.

The affected students, enrolled in Classes VI to X at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Saragada under Bijatala block, complained of stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhoea shortly after eating the food Wednesday evening.

Nineteen students with severe symptoms were shifted to the Rairangpur Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment, while the remaining students received medical care at the school

Following the incident, Sub-Collector Ugrasen Oram and Bijatala Block Education Officer visited the hospital to assess the students’ condition and review the response.

Officials have begun an investigation to determine the cause of the suspected food-related illness. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry.