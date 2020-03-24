Bhubaneswar: In view of COVID-19 outbreak in the state, the state government Tuesday announced a slew of measures to contain the disease.

According to a notification issued by Health and Family Welfare Department Tuesday, the state government announced temporary closure of Aahaar centres across the state except for the ones operating in/ near hospital premises.

“The Government of Odisha has notified a lockdown in the territorial jurisdiction of all districts till 29th March’ 2020 (09.00 PM) in view of prevention and containment of COVID-19. I would, therefore, request you to take immediate action for temporary closure of the Aahaar Kendras in the districts/municipal corporations except the Aahaar Kendras operating in/near the hospital premises till 29th March’ 2020 (09.00 PM),” reads the notification issued by OSD to Chief Secretary which was circulated across several government departments.

Further, the letter adds that public parks in all districts may be closed fully during this period.

The state government will issue necessary directions and clarifications as and when the need arises, it further states.