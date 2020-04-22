Bhubaneswar: The state government has prepared a detailed plan to ensure safe return of close to 7.5 lakh Odias living outside who are likely to return to the state after the lockdown is lifted.

State Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Secretary DK Singh Wednesday said that the government will start the registration process of the persons who are keen to return to their state. He said that the government is now all set to offer a dedicated portal for the registration which will be mandatory.

“We have estimated that there are close to 7.50 lakh Odias living outside the state who are keen to come back. We have made arrangements to handle their return and laid down the procedures for the same,” he said.

Singh said that the registration will be mandatory and could also be done at the panchayat level besides the online option. The government, however, warned that no incoming citizen could go to their homes directly in rural areas.

“Nobody will be allowed to go to their homes directly. Post-registration, officials will take them to the nearest quarantine centre where they will be medically examined and will be stationed for 14 days. COVID positive patients will be sent to nearby hospitals,” Singh said.

The government said that it is ready with 2 lakh beds as of now for the quarantine centres while it will work on for more arrangements in the days to come. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday also interacted with sarpanchs, collectors and SPs into this regard for smooth rollout of the return plan.

As per the notification of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), the Panchayati Raj Department will handle the returns of Odias in rural areas while the Housing and Urban Development Department will streamline the return of Odias in urban areas. Here the Urban Local Body will manage the affairs akin to the panchayats in rural area.

The SRC notification said that all the new returnees will be stamped onto their hands with ink on the day of their arrival. During home quarantine, the government will affix prominent posters of quarantine and monitor it closely.

The government notification claimed that all expenses like food, shelter, drinking water and treatment will be borne by the government for institutional quarantines. The persons completing institutional quarantine stay will also be rewarded with cash incentives.